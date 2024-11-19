Peyton Manning rocks his college football uniform ahead of co-hosting gig at 2024 CMA Awards

NFL star and three-time CMA Awards show host spends time with Morgan Wallen and chats with Adam Sandler and his bro, Eli Manning.

NFL star and three-time CMA Awards show host spends time with Morgan Wallen and references country songs with Adam Sandler and his bro, Eli Manning.

NFL star Peyton Manning is back to co-host the 2024 CMA Awards. He'll be joining co-hosts country stars Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson.

The live broadcast airs on ABC, Wednesday, November 20 from Nashville. Live red carpet coverage will be available to stream at OnTheRedCarpet.com.

But before the host (2024 marks his third consecutive year hosting!) suits up for country music's biggest night, Manning took a stroll down memory lane by jumping into his University of Tennessee football uniform. He recently met up with Morgan Wallen, who leads the 2024 CMA Awards nominations with seven nods, before the musician's sold-out show in Tennessee. To honor his alma mater, the former quarterback rocked his full gear to escort Wallen on the stage at Neyland Stadium.

Seems like Manning can't escape his love for country music! On ESPN2's "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" during the ManningCast, he made a reference to Luke Combs, two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and three-time nominee this year. The star said, "Like an old Luke Combs song: when it rains it pours."

Speaking of Combs, he'll also be performing "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" at the 2024 CMA Awards.

"The 58th Annual CMA Awards" begin at 8 p.m. EST, Wednesday, November 20 on ABC and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

