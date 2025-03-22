Pitcher Julio Urías suspended through the All-Star break by MLB under domestic violence policy

NUEVA YORK -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was suspended through the All-Star break by Major League Baseball on Friday under its domestic violence policy with the players' association.

Urías had pleaded no contest last May to one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The penalty was the second for Urías under the policy following a 20-game suspension in 2019. MLB said he will be reinstated from the restricted list on July 17 and as a free agent can sign with any team.

A 28-year-old left-hander, Urías has not pitched since Sept. 1, 2023. He was arrested two days later outside BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, where he had attended a Major League Soccer game on Sept. 3 involving Inter Miami and Lionel Messi. The Department of Public Safety said it was contacted by someone, whose name was not publicly identified, regarding a physical altercation between a man and a woman.