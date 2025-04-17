Police chase through Anaheim ends with PIT maneuver, shots fired

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase through the Anaheim area ended with shots fired on Wednesday night.

AIR7 was over the scene at the end of the chase. The suspect, who was allegedly wanted in an earlier shooting, drove erratically until the chase ended with a successful PIT maneuver and a crash into the median.

The suspect's pickup truck came to a stop on W. Memory Lane and The City Drive.

It appeared officers fired shots toward the suspect's vehicle at the end of the chase. A passenger got out of the truck and was taken into custody.

The driver was eventually pulled from the vehicle and taken to medics on the scene. The extent of the driver's apparent injuries was not immediately known.

This is a breaking report. This post will be updated when more information becomes availble.