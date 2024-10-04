Police chase ends in gunfire in South Los Angeles, video shows

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly-released video shows the intense moments during a police chase that was followed by gunfire in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened Sept. 3 after officers responded to Estrella Avenue after receiving a call about a man who vandalized a car and pointed a gun at someone, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect, identified as Bryan Rodriquez, threw a rock at the patrol vehicle and took off running.

"Moments later, Rodriguez stopped, faced the officers, and pointed what they believed to be a handgun in their direction," the department said in a press release.

Rodriguez kept running and when officers caught up to him in their vehicle, they say he pointed something at them again, prompting them to open fire.

Rodriguez was not struck and was eventually taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon.

The item he held in his hand ended up being a stun gun, authorities said.