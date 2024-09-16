Police chase involving carjacking suspects ends outside ABC7 office in Glendale

According to police, three people emerged from the car and took off running near Grandview Avenue and Flower Avenue. One person was quickly taken into custody while the remaining two ran from police.

According to police, three people emerged from the car and took off running near Grandview Avenue and Flower Avenue. One person was quickly taken into custody while the remaining two ran from police.

According to police, three people emerged from the car and took off running near Grandview Avenue and Flower Avenue. One person was quickly taken into custody while the remaining two ran from police.

According to police, three people emerged from the car and took off running near Grandview Avenue and Flower Avenue. One person was quickly taken into custody while the remaining two ran from police.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A police chase that started after a carjacking Sunday ended outside ABC7's office in Glendale.

Officers with the Burbank Police Department began chasing the suspects around 6 p.m. and ended up in Glendale.

According to police, three people emerged from the car and took off running near Grandview Avenue and Flower Avenue. One person was quickly taken into custody while the remaining two ran from police.

The driver took off but was stopped on the southbound 5 Freeway, just south of Los Feliz Boulevard in Los Feliz.

AIR7 captured the moment police closed in on the remaining two suspects. They were taken into custody shortly after.

No injuries were reported.