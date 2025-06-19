1 dead in East Hollywood police shooting; investigation underway

EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Police are investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting in East Hollywood that left one person dead.

It happened just after 4 a.m. when officers were responding to a burglary call on Alexandria Avenue.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and said a man was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators are not saying how the police shooting occurred, but police said the suspect is in custody.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.