Pomona police shoot, kill suspect who allegedly chased people with gun

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pomona police shot and killed a man who they say was chasing people with a gun.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. Monday night in the area of Muchison Avenue and Stratus Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Somebody had called 911 and said the man was chasing two other people with a gun. When officers got there, the suspect allegedly turned the gun toward an officer.

Police opened fire and fatally shot the suspect. Additional details were not available.

No officers were injured.