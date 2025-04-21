24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pope Francis has died at 88, the Vatican announces

AP logo
Monday, April 21, 2025 8:07AM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis died Monday morning, Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church, Farrell said in the announcement.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.

Copyright © 2025 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW