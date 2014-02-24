24/7 Live
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out
Monday, February 24, 2014
Watch Live
ON NOW
Top Stories
Dodgers deny ICE's request to use stadium's parking lots, team says
1 hour ago
SoCal mother, daughter detained by ICE after immigration check-in
2 hours ago
ICE agents make arrests at Home Depot in Hollywood
2 hours ago
1 dead in East Hollywood police shooting; investigation underway
3 hours ago
Woman gets pinned between Metro train and platform
1 hour ago
LAPD sergeant charged in fatal Tustin hit-and-run crash
Headstones stolen from Lake Elsinore cemetery
32 minutes ago
Dodgers to announce plans to assist immigrant communities