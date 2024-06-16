Brush fire near 5 Freeway in Gorman explodes to 10,505 acres; evacuation orders in place

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Sunday continued their efforts to get a handle on a fast-moving brush fire that's burned more than 10,000 acres and forced evacuations in the Gorman area of northern Los Angeles County.

The so-called Post Fire broke Saturday afternoon at Ralph's Ranch and Gorman School roads near the 5 Freeway. It's unclear how and where the fire started, but video from a parking lot in the area showed multiple cars burned.

The fire stood at around 5,000 acres late Saturday night, but overnight it exploded to 10,505 acres, according to the CAL FIRE website.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, but at least two structures were damaged, according to fire officials.

The blaze prompted evacuation orders for people living west of the 5 Freeway near the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area, Pyramid Lake, Gorman Post Road and surrounding areas. County fire officials said about 1,200 people were evacuated from Hungry Valley park.

Additionally, evacuation warnings were issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the L.A. County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates.

Fire in Hesperia

Another smaller fire also continued to burn in the Hesperia area of San Bernardino County Sunday.

The blaze was first reported just after 6 p.m. near the 1800 block of Highway 173. The latest update from officials showed the fire tripled in size overnight, jumping from around 300 acres to 1,131 acres

The fire is 5% contained.

An evacuation warning was in place for homes in the Arrowhead Equestrian Estates area.