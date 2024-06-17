14,625-acre fire near 5 Fwy in Gorman continues to burn with strong winds across SoCal

A fast-moving brush fire burned 14,000 acres and forced evacuations in the Gorman area. Other fires were burning in Hesperia and Lancaster.

A fast-moving brush fire burned 14,000 acres and forced evacuations in the Gorman area. Other fires were burning in Hesperia and Lancaster.

A fast-moving brush fire burned 14,000 acres and forced evacuations in the Gorman area. Other fires were burning in Hesperia and Lancaster.

A fast-moving brush fire burned 14,000 acres and forced evacuations in the Gorman area. Other fires were burning in Hesperia and Lancaster.

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple brush fires broke out across Southern California over Father's Day weekend, and firefighters on Monday continued to battle the largest of them amid warm temperatures and strong winds.

The Post Fire started Saturday afternoon at Ralph's Ranch and Gorman School roads near the 5 Freeway in the Gorman area of northern Los Angeles County.

The blaze started at just a few hundred acres, but the flames fueled by gusting winds only continued to spread. As of Monday morning, it was estimated at 14,625 acres, with just 2% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

A fast-moving brush fire burned 14,000 acres and forced evacuations in the Gorman area.

Firefighters worked overnight to reinforce the lines of cleared vegetation that they had in place, according to the last update by the unified command that included the U.S. Forest Service, Angeles National Forest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Ventura County Fire Department. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, California State Park Services, Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol were also providing support.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for the I-5 corridor in L.A. County mountains until 5 p.m. Monday due to strong northwest-north winds and low humidity. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph were forecast., increasing to 60 to 70 mph during the overnight hours into Monday morning, strongest across ridge tops. A high wind warning is in place until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

"One of the key factors that we have that are playing into the severity of this fire is the heavy winds situation... along with the dry fuel and the high heat and the topography play an important part on this," said said Craig Little with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One commercial property was destroyed, 10 were threatened and 50 single-family residences were threatened, fire officials said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department said three injuries were reported for two adults and a child. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but details on how they sustained them were not available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Post Fire evacuations

The Post Fire was threatening nearby structures and prompted the evacuation of about 1,200 people from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area. The wind continued pushing the flames south toward Pyramid Lake, which was also closed, and street closures were in place south of Ralphs Ranch Road at Quail Lake Road.

Additionally, evacuation warnings were issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the L.A. County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates.

"We have 1,200 people evacuated, and no plans for any other evacuations at the moment," said Little. "But this is a dynamic situation."

"Just be ready as far as evacuations are concerned. Have all of your important items ready to go at a moment's notice."

Fire in Hesperia

Another smaller fire also continued to burn in the Hesperia area of San Bernardino County.

The blaze was first reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday near the 1800 block of Highway 173. Since then, the fire has jumped from 300 acres to 1,131.

The fire is 20% contained.

An evacuation warning was in place for homes in the Arrowhead Equestrian Estates area.

Fire in Lancaster

A fire in Lancaster expanded to the edge of residential neighborhoods and apparently burned some structures.

The Max Fire broke out Sunday afternoon near 80th Street West and Avenue K. Crews were eventually able to get it under control before it spread further.

Reports from different agencies estimated different acreage numbers. According to CAL Fire, the blaze burned about 338 acres.

City News Service contributed to this report.