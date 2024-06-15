Evacuation orders issued near 5 Freeway in Gorman as brush fire burns 2,000 acres

A large brush fire broke out Saturday in Gorman in northern Los Angeles County, burning at least 2,000 acres and prompting evacuation orders.

A large brush fire broke out Saturday in Gorman in northern Los Angeles County, burning at least 2,000 acres and prompting evacuation orders.

A large brush fire broke out Saturday in Gorman in northern Los Angeles County, burning at least 2,000 acres and prompting evacuation orders.

A large brush fire broke out Saturday in Gorman in northern Los Angeles County, burning at least 2,000 acres and prompting evacuation orders.

GORMAN, Calif. (KABC) -- A large brush fire broke out Saturday in Gorman in northern Los Angeles County, burning at least 2,000 acres and prompting evacuation orders.

The so-called Post Fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. at Ralph's Ranch and Gorman School roads near the 5 Freeway.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said evacuations were ordered and the fire was threatening structures at one point. It appeared the fire may have started in a parking lot where at least one car was seen burning.

The evacuation orders are for people living near the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area, Pyramid Lake, Gorman Post Road and surrounding areas. In addition, the 5 Freeway has been shut down in both directions at Quail Lake and Gorman Post Road.

Meanwhile, county firefighters also battled a smaller brush fire that started at about 12:30 p.m. at Sierra Highway and Johnnie Drive in Agua Dulce.

The Los Angeles Fire Department also sent one of its helicopters to aid the county fire department, according to spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Saturday's high temperatures in Gorman was 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but strong winds were forecast for the northern part of the county. Gusts of 45 mph were expected Saturday in the Santa Clarita Valley.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.