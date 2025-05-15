PRIDE 365: Southern California LGBTQIA+ events

Check out our list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California

ABC7 is your official LA Pride station! Join our hosts Ellen Leyva and Gio Benitez for the annual parade, broadcast live from Hollywood.

Here's a list of events and celebrations for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Southern California.

Dare to be Powerful

May 15, 2025

LGBTQ+ oral history organization The Outwords Archive (OUTWORDS) is pleased to present Dare to Be Powerful: How LGBTQ+ Elders Transformed California Politics Forever, a panel discussion on Thursday, May 15th at 6:30pm at the Los Angeles Central Library in downtown Los Angeles.

lapl.org

Golden Hour: A Queer AANHPI Night Market

May 17, 2025

The Los Angeles LGBT Center proudly announces the return of Golden Hour: A Queer AANHPI Night Market on Saturday, May 17, 6PM-10PM. This year's event proudly honors Lara Raj-trailblazing member of global girl group KATSEYE and a rising queer icon.

lalgbtcenter.org

Long Beach Pride

May 17-18, 2025

The three-day festival is the third-largest Pride festival in California. The theme for the 42nd annual parade is "The Power of Community."

longbeachpride.com

Harvey Milk Day

May 22, 2025

The City of West Hollywood presents its annual celebration for Harvey Milk Day and kick-off for WeHo Pride, with the third annual José Sarria Drag Pageant.

weho.org

It's Where I Belong: 40 Years (and More) of Drag in West Hollywood Exhibit

May 22- June 29, 2025

Presented as part of the City of West Hollywood's 40th anniversary celebrations, It's Where I Belong tells the story of drag in West Hollywood by uncovering rarely-seen materials from ONE Archives at the USC Libraries and from community contributions.

oneinstitute.org

WeHo Pride Arts Festival

May 23-25, 2025

Each year, the City of West Hollywood celebrates the artistic contributions of the LGBTQ community with its WeHo Pride Arts Festival (formerly known as the One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival).

wehopride.com

WeHo Pride Weekend

May 30- June 1, 2025

The weekend will include traditional WeHo Pride programming, which includes a free Friday Night at OUTLOUD, a free Street Fair, the Women's Freedom Festival, the annual Dyke March, the WeHo Pride Parade, and the OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride music festival.

wehopride.com

AIDS/LifeCycle 2025 Ride

June 1-7, 2025

The Cow Palace, Daly City to Santa Monica Lot 4 South, Santa Monica

AIDS/LifeCycle is a 7 day, 545-mile bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles, co-produced by and benefiting San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

aidslifecycle.org

Glendale Pride

June 7, 2025

Glendale

Events include First Saturdays Coffee with glendaleOUT, the Rainbow Ride: Ride to the Pride and the 4th Annual Queer Family Picnic in Adams Square Mini Park.

glendaleout.org

55th Annual LA Pride Parade & Pride Village

June 8, 2025

Hollywood

L.A. held the first permitted gay parade in the world on Hollywood Boulevard in 1970. LA Pride is the original and icon home of Pride in LA, celebrating and marching for visibility and representation. Whether you march or watch, you'll be joining over 150,000 spectators and participants for a day full of Pride. The parade is also broadcast and streamed live on ABC7, which won a local Emmy Award its coverage of the LA Pride Parade in 2022.

lapride.org

Los Angeles Angels Pride Night

June 10, 6:38 p.m.

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The Angels will take on the Athletics. Join fans in the Gate 5 Courtyard for pre-game Pride festivities. Purchase a Pride Night ticket package and receive discounted pricing along with a Pride Night-themed Angels hat. Proceeds from each ticket purchase will benefit OC Pride.

angels.com/pride

Pride Live!

June 11 -29

Pride LIVE! is a bold, month-long celebration of LGBTQ+ pop culture, happening right in the heart of Hollywood this June. From iconic screenings and exclusive panels with the creators behind groundbreaking TV shows and films, to rooftop parties and family-friendly community events at Hollywood's most glamorous venues, Pride LIVE! brings together the stories, creators, and fans that continue to shape our cultural landscape.

pridelivehollywood.com

LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium

June 13, 7:10 p.m.

Dodger Stadium

This year's annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium will see the World Series-winning Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants, with LA Pride pre-game festivities featuring a DJ party. The special event ticket package includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive LGBTQ+ Pride Night jersey.

mlb.com

Hermosa Beach Pride

June 13-15

Hermosa Beach

The 5th Annual Hermosa Beach Pride Festival takes place in the heart of Hermosa. The weekend will be packed with events for all ages and identities. Friends, kids, and allies are invited down to the beach to celebrate.

hbpride.org

Santa Ynez Valley Pride

June 14

Solvang

The 4th annual Pride Parade and Festival will be another incredible family friendly event with live music, face painting, a beer and wine garden, food trucks, a bounce house, and more.

syvpride.org

Cinespia's Annual Pride Screening: "Showgirls" 30th Anniversary

June 14, 7:15 p.m.

Hollywood Forever Cemetery, 6000 Santa Monica Boulevard, Hollywood

The Vegas Strip lives up to its name in the vivid and voluptuous cinematic fever dream of neon, nails, and Nomi. Join the fun for a campy night of splendor in the grass.

cinespia.org

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

June 16 & 18

Disneyland Park, Anaheim

Come together with family, allies and friends to enjoy an unforgettable and fun-filled evening that recognizes and embraces the LGBTQIA+ community.

disneyland.com

GMCLA presents "Dancing Queens"

June 21 & 22, 2025

Saban Theatre, 8440 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills

It's a Pride Concert extravaganza celebrating the greatest music written for, about, or inspiring us, to dance.

gmcla.org

San Diego Pride Parade

July 19, 2025

Hillcrest to San Diego Pride Festival site at Balboa Park

The largest single-day civic event in the region and is among the largest Prides in the United States, attracting over 250,000 cheering supporters of the LGBTQIA+ community.

sdpride.org

Out On the Mountain

August 22, 2025

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Thrill rides, entertainment, dance parties and LGBTQ+ fun

outonthemountain.com