Prince William and Kate Middleton's son Prince Louis turns 7

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, are celebrating the birthday of their youngest child, Prince Louis.

"Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday! " reads a post from Kensington Palace on X, which features a photograph of Louis -- notably missing his two front teeth -- credited to Josh Shinner.

Louis, who was born April 23, 2018, turned 7 on Wednesday.

The young prince, whose full name is Louis Arthur Charles, is the younger brother of William and Kate's two older children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9.

The family is expected to celebrate Louis' birthday privately.

The Wales family was not seen publicly on Easter Sunday as they did not join royal family members attending the Easter Mattins service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

No reason was immediately given for their absence from the annual event.

The Waleses missed last year's Easter service as well, as it took place shortly after Kate announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer and had begun preventative chemotherapy treatment. Kate, now 43, announced in January that her cancer was in remission.

Last year, the Wales family marked Louis' birthday by sharing a photo taken by Kate.

The photo, shared by William and Kate on social media, was accompanied by the caption, "Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today."