Suspect in Monrovia nearly falls off 30-foot cliff in stolen U-Haul while escaping police

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking video shows a suspect speeding through a dead-end road, almost plunging off a 30-foot cliff while trying to evade Monrovia police.

Monrovia and Alhambra police officers were in pursuit of a stolen U-Haul over the weekend.

The truck is seen speeding off after spotting a patrol cruiser at an intersection, resulting in officers chasing the suspect through neighborhoods and winding through tight turns.

Eventually, the suspect encountered a dead-end road and crashed into a tree, almost plunging off of a nearly 30-foot cliff.

The suspect escaped from the truck, tumbling down a hill onto a street and went over a fence.

He continued running after escaping but was apprehended moments later while hiding behind a residence.