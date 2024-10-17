Race for Katie Porter's OC congressional seat could decide control of House

The race for the 47th congressional district seat is one of the most competitive in the country and could determine which party controls the House of Representatives.

The seat is open after Rep. Katie Porter ran for Senate. Democrat Dave Min is up against Republican Scott Baugh.

"People don't like the proliferation of crime in our neighborhoods. from shootings at south coast plaza, the murder at fashion island, murders around the around the city. You have burglaries, 32 of that recently, so crime is a big deal and you have open borders. people don't like the fentanyl coming in," said Baugh.

"Scott Baugh represents an old guard here in California. an old guard that represents xenophobia and hate. that takes extreme views on things like abortion. Scott Baugh has said he stands with Donald Trump 100 percent, has refused to recognize 2020 election results as legitimate. So I think he's out of touch with the values of this district," said Min.

The district includes a large section of Orange County including Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Costa Mesa, and Newport Beach

Min has served orange county in the California State Senate since 2020. Baugh, who's running on banning members of congress from being able to trade stock, lost to Katie Porter two years ago, but only by three points and was outspent significantly. Both candidates have accused each other of mischaracterizing their records.

"Dave Min will continue to say I want a national ban on abortion. My public record is clean on that. I would want against a national ban on abortion. This is a state's rights issues and the states are figuring it out," said Baugh.

"I have a strong record on climate, on gun safety, women's reproductive rights. But, like this area, I'm sensitive to the fact that there's too much regulation. That taxes are too high and that police are not supported enough so I've been moderate on those issues," said Min.

Millions of dollars are being spent by both sides evidenced by nonstop television ad's and although the demographics have changed in Orange County helping democrats, this race is very much a toss up.

"Even though post Californians will vote for a democrat for president and vote for a democrat for house of representatives, there are still republican bastions in the state and those have become the new battleground," said Dan Schnur, a political communications professor at USC and Berkeley.