Rams beat Raiders 20-15 at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams improved to 2-4 and kept their playoff hopes alive with a 20-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Down by eight points late in the fourth quarter and near the goal line, the Raiders were stopped on third down and settled for a field goal to cut the Rams lead to five.

The Rams were stopped in the next possession and punted the ball back to the Raiders. However, the Rams forced an interception to seal the game.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.