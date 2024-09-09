Lions beat Rams in overtime to take season opener, 26-20

Three years after Los Angeles and Detroit swapped quarterbacks, the Rams headed to Ford Field to open the 2024 season.

Three years after Los Angeles and Detroit swapped quarterbacks, the Rams headed to Ford Field to open the 2024 season.

Three years after Los Angeles and Detroit swapped quarterbacks, the Rams headed to Ford Field to open the 2024 season.

Three years after Los Angeles and Detroit swapped quarterbacks, the Rams headed to Ford Field to open the 2024 season.

DETROIT, Mich. -- David Montgomery's 1-yard touchdown run in overtime lifted the Detroit Lions to a 26-20 win over the Matthew Stafford-led Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in a rematch of their NFC wild-card game.

The Lions lost a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter, but extended the game with Jake Bates' tying 32-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation.

Detroit won the coin flip and took advantage of having the ball, gaining at least 9 yards on its first four plays in overtime to set up Montgomery's winning score.

The Rams were in a position to spoil Detroit's season-opening party when Stafford threw a go-ahead, 9-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

They just couldn't make enough plays on both sides of the ball to hold on for the win.

Los Angeles put up quite a fight despite losing Pro Bowl receiver Puka Nacua and two linemen on its banged-up line.

The Lions had a 17-3 lead in the third quarter after Jared Goff threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams. They lost the comfortable cushion because their former star quarterback picked them apart and their current one threw an interception early in the fourth.

The Rams (0-1) face the Arizona Cardinals next week.