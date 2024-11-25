Retired Rams players from Super Bowl XXXIV win help give away turkeys in South LA

Former Rams greats like Isaac Bruce, Marshall Faulk helped distribute hundreds of turkeys in South Los Angeles.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams continued the tradition of helping the community as they handed out hundreds of turkeys this weekend.

The event included players from the team's Super Bowl XXXIV-winning squad, now celebrating the 25th anniversary of that championship win.

At the end of that 1999-2000 season, the Rams, then based in St. Louis, beat the Tennessee Titans 23-16 to claim their first Super Bowl win.

Players handed out 400 turkeys at a youth and community center in South Los Angeles.

"It's a lot of people out here that are homeless people. A lot of people that need food and stuff, you know, and it's good to share," attendee Calira Moore said.

Retired players Isaac Bruce, Marshall Faulk, Torry Holt and Orlando Pace all helped hand out bags filled with Thanksgiving supplies.

"Just to come out here and be a part of what's happening here to a place I call home, with my teammates, definitely special," said Bruce, a wide receiver who played on that Super Bowl XXXIV team.