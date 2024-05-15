Here is a list of Red Lobster locations closing in the US

Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S.
Red Lobster says it is closing nearly 50 of its restaurants in the U.S. The locations span across more than 20 states - cutting back on Red Lobster's presence in cities like Denver, San Antonio, Indianapolis and Sacramento. Red Lobster has been struggling for some time. With lease and labor costs piling up in recent years, the chain is now reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy.
Here's a look at which locations will be closing.