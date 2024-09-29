WATCH LIVE

At least 2 in custody after alleged street takeover ends in San Bernardino crash

Sunday, September 29, 2024 1:36PM
Alleged street takeover ends in San Bernardino crash
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A chaotic scene played out in San Bernardino overnight following reports of a street takeover that ended in a crash.

The incident happened late Saturday night near 2nd and G streets. Video from the scene shows a pickup truck that slammed into a tree.

Police took two men into custody, and several others were taken to the hospital.

Additional details about the alleged street takeover, including how many cars were involved and what caused the crash, were not available.

