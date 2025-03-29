Riverside reaches major milestone in fight against homelessness in young adults

The City of Riverside has reached a major milestone in the fight against homelessness. It now has housing and resources for young adults that exceed demand.

It now has housing and resources for young adults that exceed demand. In other words, there is a place to stay for anyone aged 18 to 24 who wants and needs one. People like Gabriel Castillo.

"I was officially housed in a unit on January 24, 2025, and finally have a space I can call my own," said Castillo. "I'm now learning how to budget and manage my money, and been actively going to court to regain custody of my daughter."

City officials said they have found success in tackling homelessness by focusing on specific groups and their specific needs.