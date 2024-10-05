Runaway dog shuts down 91 Freeway in Long Beach

A dog is going viral after bringing freeway traffic to a complete stop in Long Beach.

A dog is going viral after bringing freeway traffic to a complete stop in Long Beach.

A dog is going viral after bringing freeway traffic to a complete stop in Long Beach.

A dog is going viral after bringing freeway traffic to a complete stop in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A dog is going viral after bringing freeway traffic to a complete stop in Long Beach.

It happened a couple weeks ago, but video of the moment has been gaining traction on the internet ever since.

In the footage, you can see the California Highway Patrol in hot pursuit of the four-legged fugitive on the 91 Freeway late last month.

Several drivers even jumped in to help officers nab the German shepherd.

The dog was eventually captured and placed in the back of a cruiser.