Russia 'very closely' monitoring Trump's sanctions threats, Kremlin says

President Trump also spoke about pardons, immigration and FEMA in his first sit-down interview since returning to the oval office.

Russia is "very closely monitoring all the rhetoric" from Washington, a Kremlin spokesperson said, after President Donald Trump threatened to impose new sanctions unless Russia ends its war against Ukraine.

"We don't see any new elements here," Dimitry Peskov, the spokesperson, said on Thursday.

He added, "You know that in his first iteration of the presidency, Trump was the president of America who most often resorted to sanctions methods. He likes these methods. At least he liked them during his first presidency."

The comments came the morning after Trump's social media message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling on him to make a deal to "settle" Russia's war in Ukraine.

The skyscrapers of the Moscow City business district and the Kremlin Wall and Moskva River are are seen before dawn in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

"It's time to 'MAKE A DEAL.' NO MORE LIVES SHOULD BE LOST!!!" Trump wrote in a new social media post.

Peskov on Thursday said financial actions against Russian assets held in the West would not go unanswered.

"We are very closely monitoring all the rhetoric, all the statements, we carefully record all the nuances," he said.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.