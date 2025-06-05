San Bernardino City Council declines to approve 1-year ban on fireworks sales

SAN BERNARDINO, cALIF. (KABC) -- The San Bernardino City Council on Wednesday declined to approve a one-year ban on all fireworks sales in the city, with the Independence Day holiday just one month away.

After a lengthy discussion, including testimony from representatives from many nonprofit organizations that had already placed orders for fireworks this year, the proposed moratorium failed without a vote.

Councilmembers instead voted 5-2 to approve the sale of "safe and sane" fireworks for another year. However, fireworks are already banned in all parts of the city north of the 210 freeway.

"As long as I've lived in the city, people come and talk to me about fireworks," said Councilmember Treasure Ortiz in a post made to social media the day before the vote.

"They talk about the effects of the safe and sane (fireworks); the popping; regarding veterans with PTSD. They talk about the effects on animals; they talk about safety and potential fire hazards."

As in previous years, only nonprofit organizations are permitted to sell fireworks in the city. The city does make money off fireworks sales, but Ortiz said it's not enough to offset the overtime costs associated with first responders handling fireworks related calls.

"We talk about the cost, it's almost $250,000 in overtime, versus $130,000 in revenue. So we're spending more money."

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said some of the fireworks related injuries they've responded to over the years have been heartbreaking.

"People have lost their hands, or were severely burned," said fire marshal Monica Ronchetti. "It's usually the hands, and sometimes the face. That's with holding a firework or roman candle and it explodes in their hands.

"And sometimes it is children, and it's very sad to see."

Currently in San Bernardino County, the use of so-called "safe and sane" fireworks are only permitted in Adelanto, Chino, Colton, Needles, Rialto, and parts of Fontana, Grand Terrace and San Bernardino.