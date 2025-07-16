Warrant served as investigation continues into death of young boy found in Panorama City

A boy found dead near a dumpster in Panorama City appeared to be between 5 and 7 years old and showed signs of trauma, the LAPD chief says.

A boy found dead near a dumpster in Panorama City appeared to be between 5 and 7 years old and showed signs of trauma, the LAPD chief says.

A boy found dead near a dumpster in Panorama City appeared to be between 5 and 7 years old and showed signs of trauma, the LAPD chief says.

A boy found dead near a dumpster in Panorama City appeared to be between 5 and 7 years old and showed signs of trauma, the LAPD chief says.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As community members gathered to mourn a young boy whose body was found near a dumpster in Panorama City, the mood shifted as police served a warrant in the homicide investigation.

Officers served the warrant and possibly arrested several people on Lanark Street Tuesday night, though the Los Angeles Police Department could not say how many people might've been detained.

A large crowd gathered near an apartment building where the investigation appeared to be centered, and jeered as an LAPD patrol car drove away with its lights and sirens on.

Additional details about the search warrant have not been released.

This comes after new details were released in the death of the young boy who was found was over the weekend.

Police are calling it a "horrific" and "heinous" crime after the body of a 3- to 5-year-old boy was found on Saturday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell said during a police commission meeting earlier Tuesday that the boy appeared to be between 5 and 7 years old and showed signs of trauma.

The child has not been identified and there's been no match to a missing person, the chief added.

McDonnell said investigators canvassed the area for surveillance footage and "identified several potential sources of evidence."

"We are coordinating with regional partners and continuing efforts to identify the victim and determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident," McDonnell said at the meeting.

Officers found the child's body Saturday morning after responding to the 8200 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, the LAPD said. A homeless man reportedly found the boy and had someone call for help.

The officers requested a privacy canopy at the location and cordoned off the empty parking lot with yellow tape. The scene was in a commercial area that includes a nearby furniture store, a banquet hall and a nonprofit's office.

Police initially said the boy was between 3 and 5 years old. A coroner will determine how the child died.