Shedeur Sanders taken in 5th round of NFL Draft by Cleveland Browns, ending his long wait

The Cleveland Browns traded up in the fifth round Saturday and selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 144 overall, ending the Colorado star's NFL draft free fall.

Sanders becomes the second quarterback selected by Cleveland in the NFL draft. The Browns picked quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round on Friday night.

Sanders' drop was being discussed among the biggest draft falls in memory, given his status as one of the nation's top quarterbacks and the expectation that he would be drafted relatively early.

A four-year starter in college -- Sanders spent his first two seasons at FCS Jackson State, playing for his father before transferring to Colorado to follow him -- Sanders led the FBS with a 74% completion rate last season, and his 37 passing touchdowns were second most in the FBS and his 4,134 passing yards ranked fourth. A second-team All-America selection, Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation's top upperclassman quarterback.

Sanders had 64 touchdown passes in two seasons at Colorado -- the most in school history. He recorded impressive numbers despite having bad offensive-line protection, as he was sacked 94 times in two seasons, 16 more than any other quarterback.

Sanders had 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and a completion percentage of 74% when blitzed.

Sanders' game, however, has been criticized, including his limited mobility and tendency to hold the ball too long while in the pocket.