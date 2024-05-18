Los Angeles declares May 17 Shohei Ohtani Day in honor of Dodgers star

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- May 17 is now Shohei Ohtani Day in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers' two-way superstar was honored by the L.A. City Council on Friday and presented with a city council resolution that declared May 17 as Shohei Ohtani Day for the duration of his Dodgers career.

Ohtani expressed gratitude for the recognition.

"Thank you very much to the L.A. City Council," Ohtani said through a translator. "I appreciate you recognizing me on this day. I want to thank the Dodger organization as well and all the fans."

Dodgers team president and CEO Stan Kasten, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, general manager Brandon Gomes and manager Dave Roberts were among those in attendance to see Ohtani receive the honor.

"Since becoming a member of the Dodger family in December, Shohei has been everything we've hoped for and more," Kasten said. "We are grateful for his accomplishments on the field, his warmth in the clubhouse and his character in all respects, and we congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, who represents the area around Dodger Stadium, underscored the impact Ohtani and the Dodgers can have on the local community.

"I look forward to working closely with you and your team to give back to that community, to give resources to that community," Hernandez said.

The honor came a day after fans packed Dodger Stadium for the Japanese star's bobblehead night. Only 40,000 fans got a bobblehead among the sellout crowd of 53,527 - the biggest in the majors this season and at Dodger Stadium since Sept. 20, 2019.

Ohtani signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers in December. He spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Angels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.