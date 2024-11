Shohei Ohtani seeks $325K worth of baseball cards from ex-interpreter

Ohtani is also requesting Ippei Mizuhara, who previously pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud for stealing nearly $17 million from the unsuspecting athlete, return signed collectible baseball cards depicting Ohtani that were in Mizuhara's "unauthorized and wrongful possession," according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The legal filing alleges Mizuhara accessed Ohtani's bank account beginning around November 2021, changing his security protocols so that he could impersonate him to authorize wire transfers. By 2024, Mizuhara had used that money to buy about $325,000 worth of baseball cards at online resellers eBay and Whatnot, according to the court documents.

Mizuhara's attorney, Michael G. Freedman, declined to comment on the filing.

Mizuhara pleaded guilty in June to spending millions from Ohtani's Arizona bank account to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker, as well as his own medical bills and the $325,000 worth of baseball cards.

Mizuhara is scheduled to be sentenced in January after pleading guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return, crimes that carry a potential sentence of more than 30 years in federal prison. He also could be on the hook for restitution to Ohtani that could total nearly $17 million, as well as more than $1 million to the IRS. And as a legal permanent resident who has a green card, he might be deported to Japan.

Mizuhara stood by Ohtani's side for many of the Japanese sensation's career highlights, from serving as his catcher during the Home Run Derby at the 2021 All-Star Game, to being there for his two American League MVP wins and his record-shattering $700 million, 10-year deal with theDodgers.

Off the field, Mizuhara became Ohtani's friend and confidant. But Mizuhara gambled it all away, betting tens of millions of dollars that weren't his to wager on international soccer, NBA, NFL and college football games -- though prosecutors said he never bet on baseball.

Last month, Ohtani and the Dodgers won the World Series, and the baseball star won his third Most Valuable Player award last Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]