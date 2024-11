Shohei Ohtani undergoes surgery for shoulder injury; expected to be ready for Spring Training

Ohtani injured his left shoulder while sliding on a stolen base attempt during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani underwent successful arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum, the organization announced.

Ohtani is expected to be ready for Spring Training.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.