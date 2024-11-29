Silvia Pinal, first actress and icon of Mexican cinema's golden age, dies at 93

The Mexican actress Silvia Pinal, icon of the Golden Age of Cinema, who shared credits with Cantinflas, Tin Tan and Pedro Infante, and starred in Luis Buñuel's "Viridiana", which won a prize at Cannes, died on Thursday. She was 93 years old.

The National Association of Performers and Mexico's Secretary of Culture, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, mourned her passing on their X accounts.

""Her legacy as an artist and her contribution to our culture are unforgettable. Rest in peace," the Secretary wrote.

Days earlier, her relatives reported that she was hospitalized due to conditions from a urinary tract infection. In her last years she also suffered from COVID-19, pneumonia and sores on her back. In 2020 she had to undergo hip surgery after a fall.

Pinal had a career spanning more than six decades in which she appeared in more than 60 films produced in Mexico, Argentina, Spain and even the United States. Starting in the 1960s, she began her equally prolific television career, with programs such as "Mujer casos de la vida real" and "Silvia y Enrique" and the telenovelas "El privilegio de amar" and "Soy tu dueña".

Alongside her facet as an actress, Pinal excelled as a theater producer, dabbled in politics and was leader of the National Actors Association between 2010 and 2014.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.