'The Simpsons' turn the NFL into a cartoon event for the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals game

See your favorite NFL player interact with a character from "The Simpsons" in this animated twist on Sunday Night Football

LOS ANGELES -- Get ready for an animated Sunday Night Football as the cartoon world of "The Simpsons" takes over the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals game.

Original voice actors are back, bringing their classic "Simpsons" characters to life as they transform the coverage of the football game into an animated spectacle.

Hosted in Springfield, expect the timeless theme to be played, dozens of characters embracing their personas and all-new original content sprinkled throughout the telecast.

This special presentation is powered by NFL's Gen Stats, Sony's Beyond Sports, combined with Sony's Hawk-Eye innovations' optical tracking, ensuring you see every snap, run, pass or touchdown made the moment it happens at AT &T stadium.

Commentary will be delivered by ESPN's "Simpsons" enthusiasts Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky and Drew Carter who will also be animated in true "Simpsons" style.

To make the game more interesting, Homer and Bart will root for opposite teams, each surrounded by their loyal companions. Lisa, Krusty, Nelson, Milhouse and Ralph will be with Bart for the Bengals, while Carl, Barney, Lenny and Moe will join Homer for the Cowboys.

"The Simpsons" Funday Football streams live Dec. 9 on Disney+ and ESPN+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, ESPN+ and this ABC News Station.