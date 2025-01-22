Hughes Fire erupts near in Castaic, burns at least 1,000 acres amid evacuation orders: WATCH LIVE

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted amid powerful winds Wednesday afternoon in the Castaic area, spreading quickly to more than 1,000 acres near the 5 Freeway, officials said.

Fire crews from Los Angeles County and the Angeles National Forest were responding to the so-called Hughes Fire after it broke out about 11 a.m. in the area of Lake Hughes Road.

Evacuation orders and warnings were issued shortly afterward, according to official maps on the Cal Fire and Genasys websites.

Mandatory evacuations were issued Wednesday in the Castaic area due to the fast-spreading Hughes Fire. CAL FIRE's map shows the evac zones.

No injuries were reported and no structures are being immediately threatened.

Crews on the scene reported the fire was spotting across Lake Hughes Road and prompting evacuations in the Castaic Lake area and warnings in remote canyon areas near Castaic, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Massive columns of smoke were rising above the burn area and were visible for miles.

The 5 Freeway remained open to traffic as of 11:30 a.m., but the likelihood that lanes would be shut down was increasing as the fire moved closer to the interstate.

A brush fire erupted amid powerful winds Wednesday afternoon in the Castaic area, spreading quickly to more than 500 acres near the 5 Freeway, officials said.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but it began amid persistent red flag conditions throughout the region.