SpaceX moving spacecraft splashdowns to Long Beach, days after Elon Musk said company was leaving CA

Less than two weeks after Elon Musk announced SpaceX was leaving California, he is moving Dragon spacecraft splashdowns from Florida to Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Less than two weeks after Elon Musk announced SpaceX was leaving California, he is moving some operations from the coast of Florida to Long Beach.

The Port of Long Beach will be the new home to SpaceX's Dragon recovery vessel.

"Excited to share a Space Beach update! Long Beach will be the new home to @SpaceX's Dragon recovery vessel as their West Coast Recovery Operations team based out of the @portoflongbeach will welcome back both @NASA and other private astronauts who are returning to Earth from orbit and beyond,'' Mayor Rex Richardson said Sunday on X.

The company says the move is intended to reduce risks associated with re-entering debris from the spacecraft.

On July 16, Musk said he would move the company's headquarters from Hawthorne to Texas in protest of a new California law that prevents schools from notifying parents of a student's gender identification change.

He called the law "the final straw."

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," Musk wrote.

Tesla, where Musk is CEO, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California in 2021.

Musk has also said that he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

