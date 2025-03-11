ABC7 Los Angeles has an immediate opening for a Special Projects Producer to collaborate with a team of journalists dedicated to creating impactful, in-depth content as part of the powerful journalism being done daily in the ABC7 newsroom. The ideal candidate will contribute to breaking news and special event coverage, prioritize stories that serve our community, and never settle for average. This is a unique role that will help us go in-depth on major stories as they are breaking - by focusing on quick-turn investigations and specials.
The Special Projects Producer will work with reporters, producers, managers, and the OTV data team to create and showcase 7 On Your Side content - including investigations, consumer stories, and special programs for TV and Streaming audiences. This producer will also work on other exciting special projects and programs, including but not limited to debates, parades, the Oscars, climate coverage, and producing newscasts when needed.
This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a company-designated location on an ongoing basis.
The hiring range for this position in Glendale is $94,200 to $126,200 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.
