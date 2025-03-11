Special Projects Producer

ABC7 Los Angeles has an immediate opening for a Special Projects Producer to collaborate with a team of journalists dedicated to creating impactful, in-depth content as part of the powerful journalism being done daily in the ABC7 newsroom. The ideal candidate will contribute to breaking news and special event coverage, prioritize stories that serve our community, and never settle for average. This is a unique role that will help us go in-depth on major stories as they are breaking - by focusing on quick-turn investigations and specials.

The Special Projects Producer will work with reporters, producers, managers, and the OTV data team to create and showcase 7 On Your Side content - including investigations, consumer stories, and special programs for TV and Streaming audiences. This producer will also work on other exciting special projects and programs, including but not limited to debates, parades, the Oscars, climate coverage, and producing newscasts when needed.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a company-designated location on an ongoing basis.

What You Will Do

Collaborate with reporters and managers to produce content for all platforms in the studio and in the field.



Work independently on multiple short-form and long-form projects with evolving deadlines simultaneously.



Fill in as newscast Producer as needed.



Must have an eye for impact, relevance, and moments that connect with viewers and be excited to experiment with new technologies.



Seamlessly cross between streaming and linear programming when necessary.

Responsibilities:

Source, investigate and break significant stories for day-of and future



Pitch and develop angles to advance breaking news stories



Collaborate on content and handle live breaking news in the field or studio



Work independently and stay on the pulse of the most impactful stories in our communities

Required Qualifications & Skills



Minimum of 3 years of experience in local television news production



Previous experience in special projects and investigations



Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure and work in a fast-paced environment



Excellent verbal and written communication skills



Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Preferred Qualifications:



Knowledge of Dalet, Ross Xpression, and desktop editing



Line-producing experience in top 20 market



Experience with the evolving streaming landscape

Required Education:

High school diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education



Bachelor's degree

The hiring range for this position in Glendale is $94,200 to $126,200 per year. The base pay actually offered will take into account internal equity and also may vary depending on the candidate's geographic region, job-related knowledge, skills, and experience among other factors. A bonus and/or long-term incentive units may be provided as part of the compensation package, in addition to the full range of medical, financial, and/or other benefits, dependent on the level and position offered.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.