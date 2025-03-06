Stock market today: Tariff whiplash and drops in AI stars set off another pullback on Wall Street

Another sell-off on Wall Street sent the Nasdaq composite 10% below its record as whiplash over tariffs grows and as AI stars lose more of their shine.
The S&P 500 lost 1.8% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite sank 2.6%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1%.
Stocks fell even though President Donald Trump offered another temporary reprieve on some of his tariffs.
The move amplified the uncertainty that's been rocking the market amid worries that a global trade war could damage economies and worsen inflation. AI superstars also took heavy losses, weighing on the market.
