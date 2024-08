Stolen car suspect tackled at end of wild chase in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man suspected of stealing a car led authorities on a wild chase that ended with him running away in Boyle Heights.

The pursuit started just after 6 p.m. Sunday and went through parts of South and East Los Angeles.

The man behind the wheel ran away on foot after reaching Boyle Heights and even took off his shirt to perhaps confuse the officer chasing him.

The suspect was tackled by the officer shortly after and was taken into custody.