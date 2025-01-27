Super Bowl rematch: Philadelphia Eagles to face Kansas City Chiefs for NFL title

Eagles fans celebrated across the city after the Birds beat the Commanders and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl!

Eagles fans celebrated across the city after the Birds beat the Commanders and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl!

Eagles fans celebrated across the city after the Birds beat the Commanders and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl!

Eagles fans celebrated across the city after the Birds beat the Commanders and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl!

PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat in a Super Bowl rematch.

This time, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have Saquon Barkley.

The Eagles and Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Kansas City aims to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, left, quarterback Jalen Hurts celebrate after the Eagles won the NFC Championship, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Eagles two years ago in Arizona and a 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco in Las Vegas last season.

The two-time Super Bowl and NFL MVP led Kansas City to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, eliminating Buffalo for the fourth time in five years.

"It's not about one guy, it's not about a couple guys, it's about the whole team," Mahomes said.

Earlier, the Eagles ran past the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game behind seven rushing touchdowns, including three apiece from Barkley and Hurts.

It will be the 10th Super Bowl rematch and fifth within a five-year span. The winners of the four rematches within five years were the teams that won the first meeting, including the Chiefs over the 49ers last season.

Barkley had another 60-yard touchdown run plus two other rushing scores, finishing with 118 yards. His third TD from 60 yards or more in two weeks came on Philadelphia's first play from scrimmage. No other player has three TDs of at least 60 yards in a playoff career.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after running for a touchdown in the NFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

"I always dreamed about it but the dream wasn't about just getting there, it was to win it," Barkley said of the Super Bowl.

Playing with an injured knee, Hurts threw for 246 yards and one touchdown to go with his three rushing scores.

"How about our quarterback," coach Nick Sirianni shouted from the stage after the presentation of the George Halas Trophy. "He's a stud. I knew he would play that way. I knew it. Don't doubt him. All he does is win."

The 55 points Philadelphia scored are the most by any team in a conference championship game since the 1970 merger.

The Eagles (17-3) are aiming for their second Super Bowl title in five tries. Backup quarterback Nick Foles led them to a 41-33 victory over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots seven years ago. Foles presented owner Jeffrey Lurie with the Halas trophy.

"We're there to win it," Lurie said about going back to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (17-2) are 4-2 in the Super Bowl and making their fourth appearance in five years.