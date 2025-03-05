Supreme Court rules Trump administration must unfreeze foreign aid payments

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday narrowly ruled that the Trump administration must comply with a district court order and pay out nearly $2 billion in foreign assistance funds to nonprofit aid groups for work already completed on the government's behalf.

The court ruled 5-4 with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett siding with the liberal justices. The court did not elaborate on the decision but said the district court judge should "clarify what obligations the Government must fulfill to ensure compliance with the temporary restraining order, with due regard for the feasibility of any compliance timelines."

A lower court judge is currently weighing whether or not to impose a longer-term preliminary injunction against the foreign aid freeze.

Justice Samuel Alito said in his dissent that he was "stunned" by the majority's decision.

"Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic "No," but a majority of this Court apparently thinks otherwise," he wrote.

