Search underway for suspect on moped who shot, injured woman in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Detectives are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect at the center of a brazen shooting that left a woman injured in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday released surveillance images of the suspect involved in the Oct. 30 incident on North Figueroa.

Authorities say the victim was sitting in her car and waiting to pick up her brother from work when she was shot several times by the suspect riding a moped. She was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene on a moped, wearing a bright yellow vest, face mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about the suspected gunman is urged to contact detectives at (213) 996-1248. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.