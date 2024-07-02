Stolen truck spins out of control during chase in Boyle Heights area

AIR7 was above the pursuit as it was making its way through surface streets in the East Los Angeles area, with the suspect fleeing for several minutes.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a stolen utility truck was arrested Monday following a dangerous chase in the Boyle Heights area.

The chase started sometime around 7:30 p.m. as deputies observed a white box truck that was reportedly stolen.

Suddenly, the suspect spun out of control and came to a stop near Indiana Street in Boyle Heights where he was quickly taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.