Torrential rains spark flash floods in Northeast as state of emergency declared in NJ

Cars were submerged, roadways flooded and nearly 2,000 flights canceled throughout the Northeast on Monday as flash flooding caused delays.

Cars were submerged, roadways flooded and nearly 2,000 flights canceled throughout the Northeast on Monday as flash flooding caused significant delays to regional transport -- and with more wet weather forecast through into Tuesday.

Flash flood warnings were issued for cities including New York City, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Newark, New Jersey, and Arlington, Virginia -- including the Reagan National Airport -- through Monday evening.

The latest National Weather Service bulletin shortly before 5am ET Tuesday warned that flood watches would remain in place in North Carolina and Virginia from 2pm ET Tuesday through the rest of the day.

The North Carolina counties of Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin were among those expected to see heavy rainfall, the NWS said. In Virginia, the counties of Botetourt, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Roanoke and Rockbridge received the same warning.

"Slow moving thunderstorms are expected to re-develop during the peak heating part of the day," the NWS said. "Rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches in an hour are possible, and this may lead to flash flooding if a storm lingers over an area for even a short amount of time."

Video from Manhattan on Monday evening showed flood waters rushing into the 28th Street subway station as passengers were aboard a train.

NYPD Transportation released a statement on X on Monday saying flooding conditions on the Cross Bronx Expressway at Jerome Avenue was blocked in both directions. "Consider alternate routes and expect delays," the agency said.

Additionally, Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey and Westchester County in New York were also put under a flash flood warning.

Travelers across the country continued to face travel disruptions with 1,966 flights cancelled and more than 10,090 delayed nationwide due to weather, with the East Coast seeing the biggest impacts due to the storms.

United Airlines, which has a hub at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and experienced delays, said in a statement on Monday, "Severe weather conditions are impacting operations at Newark Liberty with a ground stop issued to manage volume and limit congestion."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to the flash flooding and "high levels of rainfall in parts of the state."

"Please stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel," he said on X.

Slow-moving storms were expected to drop a lot of rain quickly, with rainfall rates up to 3 to 4 inches per hour possible.

Up to 5 inches of rain fell in parts of northern and central Jersey as of late on Monday.

Vehicles stranded due to flash flooding were reported in areas including Union County, New Jersey, and Westchester County.

Widespread flash flooding was also reported in Lancaster County in southern Pennsylvania after heavy rain moved through the area earlier Monday.