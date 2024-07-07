405 Freeway reopens in Sherman Oaks area after tanker truck fire prompts lane closures

All lanes of the 405 Freeway in the Sherman Oaks area were shut down for hours Saturday night due to a tanker truck fire.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stretch of the 405 Freeway in the Sherman Oaks area reopened Sunday morning, hours after a tanker truck fire shut down lanes.

The fire was first reported on the northbound side of the 405 near Ventura Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. The freeway was closed between Burbank Boulevard and Skirball Center Driver as fire crews put out the flames.

Video from the scene showed the truck engulfed in flames, which was threatening what was described as 7,600 gallons of diesel fuel, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished by 10 p.m., though heavy traffic remained on both sides.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.