Trump signs executive order enforcing truck drivers must be proficient in English

President Donald Trump has signed executive orders related to immigration, including one that requires English-language proficiency for commercial motor drivers, such as truckers.

That requirement already exists, but Trump said it "has not been enforced in years," making roads less safe.

The executive order reinforces an already existing federal law requiring English-language proficiency as a requirement for commercial motor drivers.

In the ordered issued Monday evening, Trump contends the "requirement has not been enforced in years, and America's roadways have become less safe."

"My Administration will enforce the law to protect the safety of American truckers, drivers, passengers, and others, including by upholding the safety enforcement regulations that ensure that anyone behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle is properly qualified and proficient in our national language, English," the order states.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt hosted a briefing for influencers at the White House complex, and she told them that Trump would sign an executive order requiring truck drivers to know English.

"There's a lot of communications problem between truckers on the road," she said, which is "a public safety risk."

"We're going to ensure that our truckers, who are the backbone of our economy, are all able to speak English," Leavitt said. "That's a very common sense policy in the United States of America."

The Trump administration has not announced said how they plan reinforce the new executive order.

Another order signed Monday will direct state and federal officials to publish lists of "sanctuary city" jurisdictions, or places where local authorities often don't cooperate in enforcing federal immigration regulations.