Tustin couple stuck in Israel recalls rushing to seek shelter amid airstrikes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, a couple from Tustin is stuck in the middle of it all, trying to stay safe and figure out what to do next.

Carl and Christine Groner spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday from Israel and said they've been getting alerts several times a day, telling them to seek shelter. They say even when rockets don't get through, you still have shrapnel hitting the ground.

"After the barrage comes, you have to stay in the shelter, because there's danger of falling rocket pieces that come and don't do massive damage to structures but could be lethal and have caused a lot of injuries," said Carl.

They said they got an alert while they were driving and had to rush to find the closest shelter. They recorded the experience where they saw many families trying to keep each other safe.

"There were about 150, 200 people getting into the shelter, and we went downstairs, a couple floors down, in a fortified cement building, and you'd think everyone would be huddled and nervous and scared, but you know, the country's kind of used to these sort of things," said Christine.

The Groners said what amazed them was how they tried to calm the children.

"It was just so uplifting to see how, you know, grandparents and parents ... they're not even worried about themselves. They're just worried about keeping their kids safe and keeping them, you know, trying to ... some semblance of normality," said Carl, who noted how remarkable it is that Israelis deal with this so often.

"The difference between how the stranded Americans react to this versus the Israelis ... when we're around Americans, everybody's panicking, everybody's super stressed, and trying to figure it out, but what you just need to do is sort of, connect with some Israelis, or follow their lead. They know how to deal with all this," he said.

Now, the issue is trying to get out of Israel. Christine said she has booked three flights out, and so far, they've all been canceled.

"Now we have booked a fourth flight, so I possibly have a flight on the 23rd of June. It's possible that they will start. They will open the airport then. we're not 100% sure it's going to happen," says Christine.

The Groners are now in Jerusalem and feel safe, but they are ready in case things escalate and their plans change again.