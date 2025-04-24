24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
USC recruit Alijah Arenas in induced coma after Los Angeles crash, per sources

ByShams Charania ESPN logo
Thursday, April 24, 2025 7:17PM
Five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas has been placed in an induced coma after he was involved in a serious car crash in the Los Angeles area early Thursday morning, sources told ESPN.

No details of the crash were immediately available. Sources told ESPN that initial tests showed no broken bones for Arenas.

Arenas, 18, is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. He is the No. 13-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025.

He reclassified to the 2025 class in December then committed to USC in January.

