250-acre brush fire erupts near Moorpark amid strong winds, prompting evacuations and road closures

250-acre brush fire erupts near Moorpark, prompting evacuations A massive brush fire erupted near Moorpark, prompting a quick response from Ventura County firefighters amid a red flag warning.

250-acre brush fire erupts near Moorpark, prompting evacuations A massive brush fire erupted near Moorpark, prompting a quick response from Ventura County firefighters amid a red flag warning.

250-acre brush fire erupts near Moorpark, prompting evacuations A massive brush fire erupted near Moorpark, prompting a quick response from Ventura County firefighters amid a red flag warning.

MOORPARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive brush fire erupted Wednesday morning near Moorpark, prompting evacuations amid strong winds that had prompted red flag warnings throughout the region.

The so-called Mountain Fire broke out near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

"Evacuations and road closures are in progress," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "Avoid the area."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Fire Department described the incident as a two-alarm fire that burned at least 250 acres.

"Strong winds in the area are contributing to challenging conditions," the agency said on social media, adding that 140 firefighters were on the scene.

Nearly 60 fire apparatus were deployed, along with helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, officials said.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.