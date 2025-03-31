Putin 'couldn't care less' about ceasefire, Zelenskyy says after Trump warning

LONDON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for further "tough measures" against Russia to push President Vladimir Putin into a ceasefire agreement, suggesting after another round of drone strikes that Moscow "couldn't care less about diplomacy."

Long-range cross-border strikes have continued throughout U.S.-mediated efforts to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine, intended as a springboard for a broader peace deal to end Russia's 3-year-old invasion of its neighbor.

Both Kyiv and Moscow last week agreed to freeze attacks in the Black Sea and on energy infrastructure, though both have since accused the other of violating the pause on attacking energy targets.

In a Sunday evening video address, Zelenskyy reported "more strikes and shelling" in seven Ukrainian regions. "The geography and brutality of Russian strikes, not just occasionally, but literally every day and night, show that Putin couldn't care less about diplomacy," he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 28, 2025.

"For several weeks now, there has been a U.S. proposal for an unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy continued. "And almost every day, in response to this proposal, there are Russian drones, bombs, artillery shelling and ballistic strikes."

"Russia deserves increased pressure -- all the tough measures that can break its capacity to wage war and sustain the system that wants nothing but war," Zelenskyy said. "Sanctions against Russia are essential. More air defense for Ukraine is essential. More cooperation and unity among all partners is essential."

President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at his apparent frustration with the lack of progress toward a peace deal in Ukraine, telling NBC News he was "very angry" at Putin after the Russian leader again criticized Zelenskyy and called for his removal in favor of a transitional government.

Trump added that he would consider applying new sanctions on Russia's lucrative oil exports and on any nations purchasing its oil. China and India are among the most significant customers for Russian oil products.

The president later told reporters on Air Force One that his administration was making significant progress toward ending the war. Asked about his relationship with Putin, Trump responded, "I don't think he's going to go back on his word."

"I've known him for a long time," Trump said. "We've always gotten along well despite the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax."

The president said he was "disappointed" by Putin's latest attacks on Zelenskyy. "He considers him not credible, he's supposed to be making a deal with him, whether you like him or you don't like him, so I wasn't happy with that."

Asked if there was a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire, Trump suggested there was a "psychological deadline." He added, "If I think they're tapping us along, I will not be happy about it."

Russia and Ukraine continued cross-border strikes through Sunday night into Monday morning.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched two missiles and 131 drones into the country overnight, of which it said 57 drones were shot down and 45 lost in flight without causing damage. The Sumy, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the attack, the air force said in a post to Telegram.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said its forces shot down 66 Ukrainian drones overnight -- 41 over Bryansk region, 24 over Kaluga region and one over Kursk region.

