Wallace 'Wally' Amos Jr., founder of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88

A statement from the Amos family said he died in his home following his battle with dementia.

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 10:22PM
Wallace "Wally" Amos Jr., the founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 88.

He died "peacefully" at his home following a battle with dementia, according to his family's statement.

"Our dad taught us the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams," read the statement. "He was a true original Black American hero."

The first Famous Amos cookie store opened in Hollywood in 1975.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

