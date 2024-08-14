Wallace 'Wally' Amos Jr., founder of Famous Amos cookies, dies at 88

A statement from the Amos family said he died in his home following his battle with dementia.

Wallace "Wally" Amos Jr., the founder of Famous Amos cookies, has died, his family announced Wednesday. He was 88.

He died "peacefully" at his home following a battle with dementia, according to his family's statement.

"Our dad taught us the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams," read the statement. "He was a true original Black American hero."

The first Famous Amos cookie store opened in Hollywood in 1975.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.