'What We Do in the Shadows' final season - how will it end?

"What We Do in the Shadows" previews its sixth and final season. Catch the laughs, the screams and the fright beginning October 21 on FX, next day on Hulu.

WARNING: TRAILER CONTAINS MATURE CONTENT

Your favorite immortals are back and ready for one final season of debauchery and silliness in "What We Do in the Shadows."

FX released the trailer for season six, seen above.

According to the official synopsis, "Nandor, Nadja, Laszlo, Colin and Guillermo will enter the workforce, visit New Hampshire, go to a human dinner party, fete The Baron and conjure a demon - all while trying to find their place and their purpose in this crazy, mixed-up world."

We also find out that Guillermo is re-evaluating his life after his brief moment as a full-blown vampire.

"Where we last see Guillermo in season five is, you know, his wish came true. But did it?," Guillermo's portrayer, Harvey Guillén recently told On The Red Carpet.

The vampires also have some evaluating to do. According to the synopsis, "when their former roommate reappears after a 50-year nap, they realize how little they've done in half a century - not one goal accomplished, not one dream pursued, not one part of the New World conquered (except for their street and part of Ashley Street)."

Season five of "What We Do in the Shadows" was nominated for eight Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series and the first acting nomination for Matt Berry as Lazlo.

How will it all end for the Staten Island crew?

The sixth and final season premieres October 21 on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

